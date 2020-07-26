Senior Send-offs: Tait Harvey, Liberty

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Tait Harvey

School:

Liberty High School

Sports:

Swimming

College:

Lindenwood University (Swimming)

Major:

Business Administration

Favorite high school memory:

"Water polo day was by far the best day of the year. I would say winning the conference, getting second at state and being one of the best teams the state has ever seen was also pretty cool."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"I feel like all of my teachers and coaches have had a positive impact on my life but I was lucky enough to have Mrs. (Brenda) Parker this year. She helped me with everything, whether it was athletics or academics."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"I'll miss the experiences, being front row at football games, talking to my teachers in the halls, messing around at lunch and being captain of the swim team this year. I'll miss the little things the most."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part of our community is how united we are. Everyone goes to all the football games and says hi to everyone in the halls. I felt really lucky to be a part of such a great community while I was at LHS. When we went to state this year, every teacher I had ever had or talked to wished me good luck before we left."