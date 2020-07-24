Senior Send-offs: Thomas Mitchem, Liberty North

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Thomas Mitchem

School:

Liberty North High School

Sports:

Football, Soccer

College:

Undecided

Major:

Undecided

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite memory was playing a soccer game on a Friday afternoon in Harrisonville and driving back for the opening kickoff of the first football game of the season."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"Jeff Snow, the trainer at Liberty North, has had the biggest impact. I would spend most of my school day in his office talking and learning."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"Just the sports. I will most likely not play in college and it will be hard not being on a team again."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part about the high school is how I knew most everybody and they kinda knew me."