Senior Send-offs: Thomas Mitchem, Liberty North

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Thomas Mitchem
School:
Liberty North High School
Sports:
Football, Soccer
College:
Undecided
Major:
Undecided
Favorite high school memory:
"My favorite memory was playing a soccer game on a Friday afternoon in Harrisonville and driving back for the opening kickoff of the first football game of the season."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"Jeff Snow, the trainer at Liberty North, has had the biggest impact. I would spend most of my school day in his office talking and learning."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"Just the sports. I will most likely not play in college and it will be hard not being on a team again."
Best part about high school and this community:
"The best part about the high school is how I knew most everybody and they kinda knew me."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.