Senior Send-offs: Trevor Lerit, Liberty North

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Trevor Lerit
School:
Liberty North High School
Sports:
Tennis, Basketball, Football, Track and Field
College:
University of Missouri
Major:
Journalism
Favorite high school memory:
"Anytime the team would have fun on bus rides, or in between competition."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"Coach (Greg) Jones, he was always very motivating and inspiring even during times when I wouldn't want to put in the effort."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"Social interactions with all my peers. I love talking to people and after high school, I will miss out on a lot of the people I used to talk to. I loved walking down the hallway and saying hello to everyone even if I didn't know them too well."
Best part about high school and this community:
"The sense of community. The ability to gather the entire school body to attend a football game means a lot when it comes to supporting one cause."
