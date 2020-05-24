Senior Send-offs: Trevor Lerit, Liberty North

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Trevor Lerit

School:

Liberty North High School

Sports:

Tennis, Basketball, Football, Track and Field

College:

University of Missouri

Major:

Journalism

Favorite high school memory:

"Anytime the team would have fun on bus rides, or in between competition."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"Coach (Greg) Jones, he was always very motivating and inspiring even during times when I wouldn't want to put in the effort."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"Social interactions with all my peers. I love talking to people and after high school, I will miss out on a lot of the people I used to talk to. I loved walking down the hallway and saying hello to everyone even if I didn't know them too well."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The sense of community. The ability to gather the entire school body to attend a football game means a lot when it comes to supporting one cause."