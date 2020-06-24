Senior Send-offs: Trinity Riecker, Smithville

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Trinity Riecker
School:
Smithville High School
Sports:
Cross-country, Swimming
College:
Missouri State University
Major:
Graphic Design
Favorite high school memory:
"My favorite sports memory was my senior year pink ribbon run."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"The coach who had the biggest impact on me is Coach Tiffany Reed. She has done 100-mile runs and ran a marathon up Pikes Peak. She is a strong, motivating and a very kind person."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"The thing I’ll miss the most about my high school experience are my teammates and friends."
Best part about high school and this community:
"The best part about Smithville is the lake and all the outdoor activities we have in our community."
