Senior Send-offs: Trinity Riecker, Smithville

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Trinity Riecker

School:

Smithville High School

Sports:

Cross-country, Swimming

College:

Missouri State University

Major:

Graphic Design

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite sports memory was my senior year pink ribbon run."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"The coach who had the biggest impact on me is Coach Tiffany Reed. She has done 100-mile runs and ran a marathon up Pikes Peak. She is a strong, motivating and a very kind person."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"The thing I’ll miss the most about my high school experience are my teammates and friends."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part about Smithville is the lake and all the outdoor activities we have in our community."