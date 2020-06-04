Senior Send-offs: Tyler Pedee, Kearney

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Tyler Pedee

School:

Kearney High School

Sports:

Cross-Country, Track and Field

College:

Rockhurst (Distance running)

Major:

Business Communication

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite sports memory within competition would be qualifying for state this year. Overall my favorite memory with running would have to be all the ice baths I took. This year coach Roberts and I made it a tradition before every meet on Friday. I would take an ice bath while we would talk about the race coming up or how my competition looked. Those talks just made my day. I looked forward to my ice baths and my long talks with coach."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"The coach that had the biggest impact on me would have to be (coach Darla Moberly). Coach Mobes was like a mother figure to me throughout my high school career. She helped me through my injury and just understood me like nobody else. She was my rock and still is today. I look up to her as a leader and an athlete."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"I'm gonna miss all of the long bus rides and long runs with my boys. The friendships I grew through both sports was unbreakable. All the trips where we stayed in hotels was just so much fun, getting to mess around and go eat out is what made this sport amazing."

Best part about high school and this community:

"I think the best part about my community would have to be the home feel it brings. The support Kearney brings is outstanding and how friendly everyone is."