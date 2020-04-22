Senior Send-offs: Weiland Dew, Kearney

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Weiland Dew
School:
Kearney High School
Sports:
Basketball
College:
Universal Technical Institute
Major:
Mechanic
Favorite high school memory:
"Going to a K-State camp and working with the Special Olympics."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"All of the basketball coaches."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"Seeing all my friends."
Best part about high school and this community:
"The way they supported the basketball team."
