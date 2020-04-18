The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Sendoffs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures.

Name:

Abby Couch.

School:

Kearney High School.

Sports:

Basketball, Soccer.

College:

Missouri State University, where she will be playing soccer.

Major:

Speech-Language Pathology.

Favorite high school memory:

My favorite sports memory from high school is going to state in both basketball and soccer and getting 3rd in both.

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

I have been blessed to have a lot of wonderful coaches and teachers throughout my life who have all impacted me (positively) in some way.

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

I will miss getting to see my best friends everyday, the sports I participated in, and the hometown feeling at a Friday night home football game.

Best part about high school and this community:

The best part about the town I live in is that it is very supportive of everything that Kearney is involved in.