The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Sendoffs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures.
Name:
Abby Couch.
School:
Kearney High School.
Sports:
Basketball, Soccer.
College:
Missouri State University, where she will be playing soccer.
Major:
Speech-Language Pathology.
Favorite high school memory:
My favorite sports memory from high school is going to state in both basketball and soccer and getting 3rd in both.
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
I have been blessed to have a lot of wonderful coaches and teachers throughout my life who have all impacted me (positively) in some way.
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
I will miss getting to see my best friends everyday, the sports I participated in, and the hometown feeling at a Friday night home football game.
Best part about high school and this community:
The best part about the town I live in is that it is very supportive of everything that Kearney is involved in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.