Senior Sendoffs: Brianna Lewis, Smithville

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Sendoffs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures.

Name:

Brianna Lewis.

School:

Smithville High School.

Sports:

Golf

College:

Missouri State University

Major:

Psychology

Favorite high school memory:

My favorite memory was when the golf team decided to go fishing for golf balls in the lake behind the golf course.

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

Trevor Mosby had the biggest impact on my athletic pursuits, he always pushed me to learn more about my form and always challenged me to keep a great attitude.

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

I will miss the opportunities to serve and make a change in our school and community. Being able to be apart of clubs and organizations that actively worked to better our surroundings such as Interact, FFA, Student Council, Students Against Destructive Decisions.

Best part about high school and this community:

The best part about our community and our high school is the overwhelming support we get through any situation. Even during this pandemic, I can see the school, teachers, and students working to find ways to make this problem something positive.