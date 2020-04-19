The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Sendoffs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures.

Name:

Cody Fisher.

School:

Smithville High School.

Sports:

Football, Wrestling.

College:

MidAmerica Nazarene University.

Major:

Kinesiology.

Favorite high school memory:

My favorite sports memory was beating Kearney my Junior year and hearing the crowd chant Our school, our field, our game.

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

I feel that Coach (Jason Ambroson) Ambro had the biggest impact on me throughout high school because he saw what I was capable of and never stopped pushing me to get better in every way.

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

I will miss the people and the good times the most. I've made a lot of friends and a lot of memories at Smithville and I've gone to school with a lot of my friends since kindergarten.

Best part about high school and this community:

The best part about Smithville is the people they always come out to support and they are always there no matter win or loss at the end of any sports game to tell you good job.