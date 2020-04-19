The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Sendoffs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures.
Name:
Daniel Duffin.
School:
Liberty North High School.
Sports:
Golf, Soccer.
College:
Washburn University, where he will be playing golf.
Major:
Marketing, Finance.
Favorite high school memory:
Freshman year when we went as a team to State.
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
Coach Braden really helped me with staying patient on the course. I feel I’ve been able to mature as both a golfer and a person with his guidance.
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
My friends, teammates, the State tournaments, and Bertoldie Cup.
Best part about high school and this community:
The coaches and teachers at North are awesome and they’ve really created a culture that definitely will be missed.
