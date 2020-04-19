The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Sendoffs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures.

Name:

Daniel Duffin.

School:

Liberty North High School.

Sports:

Golf, Soccer.

College:

Washburn University, where he will be playing golf.

Major:

Marketing, Finance.

Favorite high school memory:

Freshman year when we went as a team to State.

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

Coach Braden really helped me with staying patient on the course. I feel I’ve been able to mature as both a golfer and a person with his guidance.

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

My friends, teammates, the State tournaments, and Bertoldie Cup.

Best part about high school and this community:

The coaches and teachers at North are awesome and they’ve really created a culture that definitely will be missed.