The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Sendoffs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures.

Name:

Grant Stubbs.

School:

Liberty High School.

Sports:

Basketball, Tennis.

College:

William Jewell College, where he will play basketball.

Major:

Undecided.

Favorite high school memory:

Making it to state my sophomore year.

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

Coach (Caleb) Champ, he always provided good advice and guidance for me.

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

My teammates and the memories I made with them.

Best part about high school and this community:

The amount of support we get throughout the season.