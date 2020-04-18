The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Sendoffs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures.
Name:
Grant Stubbs.
School:
Liberty High School.
Sports:
Basketball, Tennis.
College:
William Jewell College, where he will play basketball.
Major:
Undecided.
Favorite high school memory:
Making it to state my sophomore year.
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
Coach (Caleb) Champ, he always provided good advice and guidance for me.
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
My teammates and the memories I made with them.
Best part about high school and this community:
The amount of support we get throughout the season.
