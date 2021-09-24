The Warriors beat Raytown South 19-1 on Thursday, Sept. 23. Smithville exploded on offense opening with seven runs in the first inning followed by six runs in the second inning.

Ashlyn Langhus led the team with three hits and had two RBIs to her name. Elizabeth Palmer backed Langhus up with four RBIs as Raelyn Tanner pitched all four innings allowing one hit and striking out four Raytown South batters.

Smithville will take on Oak Grove at home on Monday, Sept. 27.