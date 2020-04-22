Smithville alum Orr receives prestigious academic honor

Smithville alumni Mitchell Orr receives the prestigious The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame Hampshire Honor Society membership for his academic excellence throughout his college football career. Orr is pictured attempting a pass against LeBlond in September 2015.

 Courier-Tribune File Photo

SMITHVILLE — The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame  announced Wednesday the members of the 2020 NFF Hampshire Honor Society and Warriors alumni Mitchell Orr made the list.

Orr and six of his football teammates at Peru State in Nebraska were named to the NFF Hampshire Honor Society, which is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers.

Orr, a psychology major, transferred to Peru State after his sophomore year at Northeastern State in Oklahoma.

Orr scored 56 touchdowns during his three seasons as the starting quarterback at Smithville and played baseball for the Warriors before graduating in 2016.

