Smithville senior Lewis signs on to wrestle at McKendree University

SMITHVILLE — Smithville wrestler Devan Lewis announced his commitment to continue his career on the mat at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois.

“I would like to thank my family, all the coaches and the friends I’ve made over the years who have made my dream of being a collegiate athlete come true!” Lewis said in a tweet.

Lewis capped off his wrestling career by winning the Class 3 state championship at 138 pounds during his senior season. He medalled at state each of the previous three years, including two while attending nearby Kearney High School.

“He’s one of the most explosive kids I’ve ever coached,” said Taylor Middleton, Smithville wrestling head coach. “He’s a kid that when he’s firing on all cylinders, there’s not many people that can stay with him.”