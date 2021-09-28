Smithville defeated Oak Grove 10-0 on Monday, Sept. 27, for their sixth win out of seven games this season.

The Warriors scored all 10 runs inside the first five innings as Haley Cotter led the way with two hits. Raelyn Tanner pitched a complete game as she struck out three Oak Grove batters in the victory.

Smithville’s record improves to 17-8 on the season as they continued to dominate offensively and defensively. The Warriors will play Platte County on Tuesday, Sept. 28 and Kearney on Wednesday, Sept. 29.