Smithville defeated Oak Grove 10-0 on Monday, Sept. 27, for their sixth win out of seven games this season.
The Warriors scored all 10 runs inside the first five innings as Haley Cotter led the way with two hits. Raelyn Tanner pitched a complete game as she struck out three Oak Grove batters in the victory.
Smithville’s record improves to 17-8 on the season as they continued to dominate offensively and defensively. The Warriors will play Platte County on Tuesday, Sept. 28 and Kearney on Wednesday, Sept. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.