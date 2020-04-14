Smithville's Fisher commits to play baseball at Pitt State

SMITHVILLE — Warriors senior pitcher George Fisher announced his commitment to play baseball at Pittsburg State University in Kansas.

Fisher had a 2-2 record last year for Smithville with a 4.1 ERA through 19 innings pitched.

The Warriors finished the 2019 season with a 16-14 record on their way to the district semifinals.

Fisher also played on the football team as a wide receiver and defensive back. He scored 5 receiving touchdowns with 363 receiving yards on 26 receptions during the 2019 season, according to 810varsity.com.