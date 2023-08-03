Smithville's Koltin Hevalow wins in his debut performance at the PBR Bad Boy Mowers Youngstown Invitational on Feb. 11, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. 

SMITHVILLE — The local product is back and ready to showcase his skills to the hometown crowd. Koltin Hevalow will be competing in the Professional Bull Rider’s Outlaw Days. The three-day event will begin Thursday, Aug. 3 and run through Saturday, Aug. 5 inside the T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City.

Hevalow, 20, is a part of the Kansas City Outlaws roster and he will be competing against the Arizona Ridge Riders, Missouri Thunder and the Oklahoma Freedom during the event. Hevalow is excited to perform well in front of his home crowd.

Smithville's Hevalow returns for local PBR competition

Smithville’s Koltin Hevalow rides during the first round of the Nampa Unleash the Beast PBR on April 7.
Smithville's Hevalow returns for local PBR competition

Smithville’s Koltin Hevalow in the first round of the Milwaukee Unleash the Beast PBR on March 11.

