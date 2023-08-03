Smithville's Hevalow returns for local PBR competition

SMITHVILLE — The local product is back and ready to showcase his skills to the hometown crowd. Koltin Hevalow will be competing in the Professional Bull Rider’s Outlaw Days. The three-day event will begin Thursday, Aug. 3 and run through Saturday, Aug. 5 inside the T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City.
Hevalow, 20, is a part of the Kansas City Outlaws roster and he will be competing against the Arizona Ridge Riders, Missouri Thunder and the Oklahoma Freedom during the event. Hevalow is excited to perform well in front of his home crowd.
“It’s my home turf, my hometown. It gives you more of an edge and makes you feel a bit more comfortable,” Hevalow said. “Someone is walking on your turf, you’re comfortable with it, they don’t know it, you do. It gives you more of an opportunity to be dangerous.”
In 2022, the Smithville rider won the first ever PBR event that he competed in. Hevalow helped the Outlaws to a seventh place team finish. Kansas City ended with a 12-16 record in the PBR Teams’ series inaugural campaign.
During the 2023 individual season, Hevalow cracked the top 10 in three events as he showcased well in Albany, New York; Duluth, Georgia; and Eugene, Oregon. As the team competition enters the fold on the PBR calendar, Hevalow is determined to work on a few things to elevate his craft.
“I’ve been working on a few things like sitting up more square on the bulls,” Hevalow explained. “That’s a lot of my problems, I just get too far back or I push to get out over the front of the bulls. I’ve been making sure to sit up square and real strong and let them buck up underneath me.”
For the uninitiated, riding a bull may sound terrifying, but for Hevalow, this is where he thrives.
The former 2018 Missouri High School Rodeo Champion Bull Rider, he is on his way to having a successful career. For now, Hevalow is only worried about this next competition with the Outlaws. His only goal, stay on the bull.
For points to be awarded, the rider must stay mounted to the bull for a minimum of eight seconds, and he is scored only for his actions during those eight seconds.
“During the Teams, if you stay on your bulls, you have no problems,” Hevalow said. “If you stay on your bulls, everything will be easy and will work out the way that you want it to work out. Staying on the most bulls, you have no problem winning.”
