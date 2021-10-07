The San Diego Padres announced Wednesday, Oct. 6, Smithville native Jayce Tingler was fired from his manager position with the ball club after finishing the season 79-83.

The team has offered him an opportunity to stay with the organization, but details on that position have not been released.

In announcing the news, Padres General Manager A.J. Preller shared Tingler's accomplishments in a release shared to Twitter along with appreciation for the 1999 Smithville High School graduate.

“I have tremendous respect for him as a coach, colleague and friend,” Preller wrote.

In 2020, Tingler guided the Padres to their first postseason in 15 years as they reached the National League Divisional Series. He was also named runner up for the 2020 NL Manager of the Year award.

This season, the Padres had a one-game lead in the National League’s Wild Card on Sept. 9. But, the Padres plummeted in the final month of the season. They lost 14 out of their last 22 games to secure their 10th losing season in the past 11 years.

In two years with the Padres, Tingler amassed a record of 116-106.

Tingler played baseball for Smithville High School, batting .496 in his four years as a Warrior. He later went on to serve as batting coach for the team.