Smithville's Nuckolls commits to play baseball at Central Methodist

Smithville catcher Cameron Nuckolls announced his commitment to play baseball at Central Methodist University.
Nuckolls ended his junior year with a .288 batting average along with 18 RBIs on 20 hits. The junior catcher threw out 15 runners as well.
The Warriors finished the 2019 season with a 16-14 record on their way to the district semifinals.
