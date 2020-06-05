Smithville’s Liam Wolfe announced his commitment to play soccer at Metropolitan Community College Kansas City.
Wolfe led Smithville with nine goals this season as the Warriors finished the 2019 season with a 10-12-3 record and a district finals appearance.
