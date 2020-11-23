Area softball players made all-state teams

The Missouri High School Fastpitch Coaches Association released its all-state team selections and many area players made those lists.
Class 5
Liberty had four representatives on the list, including Liberty senior outfielder Ashton Maloney landing a spot on the first team. Maloney also earned first-team honors for all-region, all-conference and all-district.
The University of Texas signee is currently ranked as No. 7 on the Extra Innings Top 400 recruit list for the Class 2021. Maloney set the single-season record for runs (58), hits (59), triples (9), home runs (12) and slugging percentage (1.106). She also accomplished a program-best 23-game hit streak.
Maloney’s senior outfield mate Amayiah Hall earned second-team honors, as did Liberty infielders junior Marra Cramer and sophomore Olivia Branstetter.
Hall has signed on to play at Butler County Community College in El Dorado, Kansas. She finished not too far behind Maloney with 47 runs on the season, while Cramer was two behind her at 45. Branstetter set the single-season record for doubles at 16.
All four players made the all-region first team, while infielder Sydney Malott and pitcher Lauren Slocum landed on the second team.
Malott, who had a career-best eight assists and landed the walk-off home run to win against Blue Springs in a Wildcat Scramble tournament game, joined the first four on the all-conference first team and Slocum was on the second team. All five were first-team all-district honorees.
Liberty North did not have an all-state selection, but the Eagles did have multiple players earn other honors this season.
Kayley Lenger found her way onto the first team for all-region, all-conference and all-district. Infielder Katie Chester and pitcher Kiana McDowell were second-team all-region. Chester earned first-team all-conference while McDowell was second-team along with catcher Bailey Haselhorst.
Class 4
Kearney senior Lillie Filger earned first-team all-state honors as an outfielder.
Filger finished her Bulldog career with single-season and career stolen base records with 24 and 64 for the most in program history, with both records set in 2015 by Micah Allen. She also broke the career runs scored record with 139, breaking Ashley Hudson’s 131 mark, set in 2006.
These records happened despite her senior season being shortened because of COVID-19 concerns and weather cancellations. Filger, a South Dakota State signee, is currently ranked 205 in the Extra Innings Top 400.
Filger also earned first team honors for all-region, all-district and all-conference.
Jadyn Barnes and Mackenzie Herndon joined her as all-region, all-district and all-conference selections.
Isabel Holmes and Miranda Michael were all-region second team while landing on the first team for all-district and all-conference.
Kaily Rose earned all-district second team honors while getting all-conference second team along with Rory Perry.
Maddyx Kirkland and Kylauna Smith were all-conference honorable mentions.
Smithville had two players land on the all-state second team with senior pitcher Makaela Carr and senior catcher Veronica McNeece.
Carr, a Florida International University signee, finished with the third-most single-season strikeouts in Smithville history at 156, just four Ks behind second and 22 behind first. She finished the year with a 1.9 ERA while hitting a .311 batting average. McNeece led the team with a .421 batting average this season.
Both players were first-team selections on the all-region, all-conference and all-district teams. Junior infielder Elizabeth Palmer, junior pitcher Haley Cotter and sophomore infielder Katie Robinette received second-team all-region honors and first-team all-district. Palmer and Robinette were also all-conference first team while Cotter found her way onto the second-team list.
Cotter finished the year with an 8-4 record on the mound while striking out 55 batters, holding a 1.2 ERA and batting .383 at the plate. Palmer had four triples on the year and Robinette stole 13 bases.
Junior Deyton Odneal and sophomore Lilly Wornson all-district second team and all-conference honors. Senior Adi Callahan landed on the all-conference second team. Odneal batted .333, Wornson had 32 runs and 14 stolen bases while Callahan finished her Warriors career with seven home runs.
