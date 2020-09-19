Liberty North softball scored 10 runs in the first three innings before holding off a 3-run fifth inning from Park Hill South to win 10-5 during the Winnetonka/Park Hill South Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 17 at Happy Rock Park in Gladstone.
The Eagles never trailed as they took a 2-run lead in the first inning as senior outfielder Nicole Wagoner scored on a double from junior first baseman Kayley Lenger, who would reach home on a single from sophomore Kiana McDowell.
Liberty North really got going with an 8-run fifth inning as PHS pitchers Annabelle Winters and Katelyn Pierce walked five batters, hit two more, allowed three singles by Wagoner, Gifford and Morgan Van Natta and gave up a 3-run homer from McDowell.
McDowell also picked up the win on the mound as she struck out five batters while allowing eight hits and five runs in 4 ⅔ innings.
The Eagles totaled seven hits including multiple-hit days for Van Natta and McDowell.
Liberty North beat Warrensburg 4-3 earlier in the day and will play in the semifinals against Webb City at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.