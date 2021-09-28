LIBERTY — The Bulldogs looked up to the challenge with energy and hot bats in there 12-5 victory over Boonville. Their win came during the final game of the September Slam on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Head coach Katelyn Birchfield was impressed with her team’s ability to rise to the challenge and end the tournament on a high note.
“The kids played well, the pitching was solid,” she said. “The defense was solid. Everything just clicked that game.”
Bri Reynolds shined for Kearney as she played effectively in the shortstop position. She defended well and laid down some key sacrifice bunts in the victory.
“She always comes out here and is very positive,” Birchfield said. “She stepped up in the shortstop position and did a fantastic job.”
Pitching for Kearney was impressive as well. Sela Lowrance commanded the circle for the Bulldogs, showcasing her arsenal of pitches and creating easy outs for her defense.
“She came out a pitched a great game,” Birchfield said.
Even though Kearney went 1-4 during the tournament, a lot can be learned Birchfield shared.
“Every game you gotta come out with a positive attitude and have that energy, especially in this tournament where there are very good teams and pitching,” Birchfield said.
Kearney’s next game will have them headed to Winnetonka to face the Griffins on Thursday, Sept. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.