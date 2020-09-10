Kearney softball rallies late to beat Excelsior Springs

KEARNEY — Kearney softball beat Excelsior Springs 14-10 on the road Wednesday, Sept. 9 on the strength of two six-run innings early and late in the game.
Bulldogs took a commanding 6-1 lead after one inning but the Tigers battled back with 4 runs in the third and 3 in the fourth. After a scoreless fifth inning for both teams, Kearney scored another six runs in the sixth to take back the lead.
Kylauna Smith hit 3-for-4 and drove in five runs for the Bulldogs. Lillie Filger led with four of the team’s 17 hits. Those two were joined by Jadyn Barnes, Mackenzie Herndon and Isabel Holmes as players with multiple hits in the game.
Bulldogs pitcher Elysia Hand allowed seven hits and seven runs over six innings.
The Bulldogs (3-2) won their second straight game to go above .500 for the first time this season. Kearney beat Grandview 22-0 during its senior night Tuesday, Sept. 8 at Kearney High School.
