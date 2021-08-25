Kearney softball ready to take on conference rivals

KEARNEY — Bulldogs softball is looking for redemption this year after Smithville halted the team’s run in district semifinals last season.
Kearney softball coach Katelyn Birchfield said key rivalry games this season are against Smithville and Platte County. Last year, Smithville halted the Kearney run for the second season in a row.
Last year, the Bulldogs record was 13-10 and conference was 6-4.
While the team lost four seniors, Birchfield has five returning starters with Jadyn Barnes, shortstop; Elysia Hand, outfield/pitcher; Mackenzie Herndon, catcher; Kailey Rose, first base; and Rory Perry, outfield.
Four of these players earned all-conference last year: juniors Herndon and Barnes, first team; and seniors Rose and Perry, second team.
“Our heavy contributors this season will be our two seniors, Kailey Rose and Rory Perry. Both are strong defensively and offensively and will be key team leaders this season,” Birchfield said. “A few other athletes we expect great things from are Mackenzie Herndon, Elise Arellano, Jadyn Barnes and Elysia Hand.”
Freshmen Macy Morrow and Ryleigh Van Emmerik are newcomers Birchfield and her coaching team are excited to see develop.
“Both are speedy outfielders that know the game very well and are great hitters,” she said.
Birchfield, in her fifth year as head coach, praises her players, many who are utility players.
“Our strengths include several athletes being able to play multiple positions and play them well,” she explained.
The first game of the season is at home against Liberty North Tuesday, Aug. 31. Game time begins at 5:30 p.m.
