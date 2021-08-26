LIBERTY — Blue Jays softball is striving for balance this year.
Coach Scott Howard said he lost seven seniors after last season, of which two were starters. However, he also has seven returning starters this fall in catcher Sierra Persinger, sophomore; third base Olivia Branstetter, junior; shortstop Sydney Malott, senior; second base Marra Cramer, senior; first base Madi Dutton, senior; pitcher Lauren Slocum, senior; and outfielder MaKenna Codding, senior.
Last year, the Blue Jays recorded 20 wins and 12 losses with a conference record of 7-7. In 2020, the team scored all-conference, all-district and all-state honors. All-conference team members were: Cramer, first team infield; Branstetter, first team infield; Sydney Malott, first team infield; and graduates Ashton Maloney and Amayiah Hall, first team outfield.
All-district team members from Liberty were Cramer, Branstetter, Malott, Maloney, Hall and Slocum. All-region went to Maloney, Hall, Cramer and Branstetter while all-state went to Maloney and second team to Branstetter and Cramer.
“We are expecting a lot from our returning starters. We have two seniors in the middle with Sydney Malott and Marra Cramer at shortstop and second base,” Howard said. “We also have a senior who will see time at first base again this year with Madi Dutton. Sierra Persinger comes back to catcher after a solid freshman year. We will start with two arms in the circle in senior Lauren Slocum and freshman Malia Cabuyaban, with several others competing for a third pitching spot. Our outfield will look quite different after losing two starters to graduation, but we have a handful of very capable players competing for those spots.”
Howard, who is starting his 21st year as head coach, said the coaching staff is excited about this year’s freshman class.
“We have one who will see a lot of varsity time from the start with Malia Cabuyaban. We have many others in this class who have looked very strong to start the season,” he said.
As with other teams, the coaching staff is taking a deep dive into what each player has to offer and what combinations of players are going to be strong on the field together.
“We have a lot of players with a lot of varsity experience, especially on the infield. We should have a strong lineup and tough defense. We will need our pitchers to provide that punch for us. Losing the top two from our lineup, both who had a ton of speed, will be a challenge, but I think our players are up for it,” Howard said.
The crosstown rivalry with Liberty North is a matchup that resonates with the community.
“Our conference games are all key — and very tough. Obviously, our hometown matchups with Liberty North are always big. It’s a rivalry because we are both Liberty, but it’s a healthy rivalry and a lot of fun playing them,” the coach said.
The first home varsity game is 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, against conference rival Lee's Summit North.
