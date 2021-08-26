Liberty North softball building on all-region, all-conference returners

LIBERTY NORTH — Last season, the Liberty North girls softball team batted .500 with a record of 14-14. In conference, the record was 4-10. Coach Amanda Self knows she has six all-region and all-conference returners who she will look to for team guidance and some heavy hitting to build on that success from last season.
Kayley Lenger made first team all-region and Katie Chester along with Kaina McDowell were listed as second team all-region. Chester also made first team all-conference with Lenger, McDowell, Bailey Haselhorst and Wagoner.
Self is expecting strong performances from Lenger and Chester. Both are seniors and play the corners with Lenger on first and Chester on third. Lenger’s 2020 stats were .433 average, .536 on-base percentage, .722 slugging and five home runs. Chester’s stats: .392 average, .536 on-base percentage, .866 slugging and 11 homeruns.
Predicting a season can be tough, but Self said she is banking on these key returners and a more experienced team to go farther this season.
“As always, the crosstown rivalry of Liberty High School will be a key matchup for the season,” she said.
The first home game is against Raymore-Peculiar at 5 p.m. Sept. 1.
