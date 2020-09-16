Liberty softball knocks off 2-time champ with walk-off hit

Liberty softball defeated the two-time defending state champions Blue Springs South 8-7 after a walk-off score on Wednesday at Liberty High School.
The Blue Jays scored on a walk-off hit by freshman Sierra Persinger in the bottom of the 7th after the Jaguars tied the game in the top of the inning.
Liberty battled back from a 6-1 deficit heading into the 5th inning before the Blue Jays scored six runs in the next two innings to put the softball powerhouse on the ropes.
The win was extra sweet for the Blue Jays as Blue Springs South took down Liberty in the state quarterfinals each of the last two seasons on the way to the Jaguars’ back-to-back titles.
The Blue Jays improved to 4-4 on the season before hosting Park Hill Wednesday, Sept. 18. Liberty will then hit the road to face Lee’s Summit West at 4:30 p.m. Thursday for its fourth game in four days. The game against Park Hill was not completed until after press time.
