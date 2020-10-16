Liberty softball stumbles in district finals

LIBERTY — Liberty softball had its eyes set on another deep run at the state tournament, but those hopes were dashed in a 8-4 loss in the Class 5 District 8 final against Park Hill on Thursday, Oct. 15.
Liberty took an early 1-0 lead off a first inning double by sophomore Olivia Bransetter to send junior Marra Cramer home.
But it was almost all Park Hill from there.
The Trojans scored 5 runs in the top of the fourth inning and added two more in the fifth. The Blue Jays gained little ground in the sixth as a Sydney Malott sacrifice fly sent Bransetter in for a run.
A Park Hill run in the top of the seventh left Liberty in too big of a hole at 8-2. Bransetter gained two more RBIs with a line drive to left field but she was tagged out advancing to second to end the game.
Liberty (20-12) started the season 6-6 before an undefeated run to win the September Slam tournament put the team on an eight-game win streak to give the team momentum heading into the district tournament. The Blue Jays beat North Kansas City 17-2 and Staley 11-1 leading into the finals.
The Blue Jays lost to Park Hill for the third straight time this season after beating the Trojans in the state sectionals last season. Liberty has won its district title each of the previous three seasons.
