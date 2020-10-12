LIBERTY — Liberty softball took an early lead against crosstown rival Liberty North and never looked back in an 8-2 win on Friday, Oct. 9 at Liberty High School.
Blue Jays sophomore Olivia Brandstetter singled on a line drive to right field that sent senior Amayiah Hall home for a run in the bottom of the first.
Liberty stretched the lead to 4-0 in the third. Junior Marra Cramer picked up an RBI on a ground ball that made its way to centerfield and junior Sydney Malott sent Cramer and Hall home on a grounder to left field.
Liberty North got on the board in the top of the fourth. The Blue Jays earned a double play on a ground out from Morgan Van Natta, but not before Dylan Fansher made it home.
Liberty squashed any Eagles momentum when senior Ashton Maloney hit a homer in the next half of the inning to send in senior Annabeth Henson and freshman Sierra Persinger for a 7-1 lead.
Maloney, who already set the team’s single-season record for home runs last week, would homer again in the sixth.
Eagles senior Avery Gifford hit a single in the seventh to send Hayes in for a run before the Blue Jays finished off the season sweep. Liberty also beat Liberty North 13-3 on Sept. 28.
Liberty (18-11) will enter Class 5 District 8 tournament play at Staley High School as the No. 1 seed facing off with North Kansas City (4-15) 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. Liberty North (13-13) has the three-seed and open with a game against St. Joe Central (14-6) 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.