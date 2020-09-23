SMITHVILLE — Makaela Carr looks more like a quarterback than a pitcher when she takes the mound.
The Smithville senior starts each pitch by reading an armband filled with play calls while she listens to instructions shouted from the dugout.
Right as she looks up at her catcher to make sure they are on the same page, a smile spreads across her face.
The smile might be a result of her visualizing the strike she is about to deliver, or maybe she has finally caved to the amusing hoots and hollers coming from her teammates on the bench.
“That’s what we’ve preached this year … stay hyped, stay in it,” Carr said. “I’ve always said energy breeds energy and we’ve been working really hard on that.”
But her smile quickly morphs into a determined scowl when she snaps into position for her windup routine. Her eyes fixate on the strike zone, her arm windmills above and below her 5’10” frame before she rockets the ball toward the batter’s box.
She has a similar shift when she’s asked about the team’s goals for this season.
“We’re going to state this year,” Carr said as forcefully as she fires strikes.
She has been focused on returning to the state tournament since her freshman year when the team finished in third place. The Warriors placed fourth the year before and advanced to the opening round of state the year before that.
Carr kicked off her sophomore season with a no-hitter and has piled up similar performances since, but the team had its postseason dreams dashed by Savannah in the district finals each of the last two seasons.
Those early exits have only made Carr more driven to improve every chance she gets, even when facing unprecedented obstacles during the five months leading into her senior season.
The COVID-19 pandemic took away her junior track season as she planned to throw the shot and the discus. Carr already stopped competing in the javelin after sophomore year despite breaking the school record because she did not want to risk hurting her pitching arm.
She refused to let the shutdown in mid-March slow her down by immediately transitioning to her pitching workouts.
“I told myself I am going to outwork everyone that I play this summer,” Carr said.
She started with throwing into nets and batting off a tee in her garage because she was forced to work alone until May. She began pitching on the field four days a week at that point, but there was still a chance she’d miss out on the high-end competition she expected to see during the summer months.
Her club team, Top Gun National, was unable to compete until the final week of May and even then it had to schedule travel tournaments in areas without the same restrictions facing Kansas City at the time.
Carr said there was a stark contrast between her club team experience and high school baseball in Missouri. The tournaments had almost no restrictions or protocols while her high school team constantly reminded players to wear a mask and stay six feet apart when possible.
Her team faced 12 of the top 30 18U teams in the country by traveling six of 10 weeks with multiple trips to Oklahoma. Carr only lost one game as a starter as the team went 42-16-4.
The summer reps have paid off for her early in the season. Carr pitched five shutouts in eight starts so far, including her first perfect game on senior night against Ruskin on Sept. 15.
But Carr, who has committed to play softball at Florida International University next year, is less interested in the individual accomplishments as she is in the team results. Smithville has started the season 11-5 while facing a strong competition early in the season.
“We definitely have room for improvement, but I think there’s a lot of things that we have been putting together and just working on in practice,” Carr said. “I think we’ve come a long way since we started the season.”
