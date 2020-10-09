SMITHVILLE — Smithville softball earned a share of the Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference Blue Division championship after beating Kearney 3-2 on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Smithville High School.
The Warriors had to rally to stay on pace for the conference crown. Kearney led 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning before Katie Robinette singled to send two runners in for the walk-off victory. Robinette went 2-for-4 to lead in hits for the Bulldogs during a game that was otherwise marked by the strong pitching duel.
Smithville senior pitcher Makaela Carr earned the win by striking out 16, allowing two hits and one strike in her final regular-season home start for the Warriors.
Kearney sophomore pitcher Miranda Michael was outstanding through six innings as she held the Warriors to one run and four hits before Smithville roared back in the final inning.
The Warriors (15-10) finished conference play with a 9-1 record, the only loss coming in 2-1 game against co-champion Platte County on Sept. 29. The Pirates were evening things up after Smithville gave Platte County its only blemish on its 18-1 season with a 5-0 win for the Warriors on Sept. 14.
Smithville will face Fort Osage on Oct. 12 before turning its attention to district play.
Kearney
The Bulldogs had a tough final week of the regular season as Kearney followed up the Smithville loss by dropping an 11-1 contest to Platte County on Thursday, Oct. 8.
Before that though, Kearney (13-9, 7-4 Suburban Blue) strung together five straight victories and four coming in conference victories with a 55-1 scoring differential.
That offensive explosion was led by: senior Kylauna Smith, six RBIs and seven hits; senior Isabel Holmes, six RBIs and five hits; senior Lillie Filger, five RBIs and nine hits; sophomore Elise Arellano, five RBIs and four hits. Michael started three of the games and ended with 19 strikeouts without allowing a single run. Sophomore Elysia Hand had seven Ks during her start in the 18-1 win over Raytown South on Sept. 29.
Both Kearney and Smithville will compete in the Class 4 District 8 tournament starting Oct. 13 but brackets have not yet been released.
