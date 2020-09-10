SMITHVILLE — Smithville sophomore pitcher Raelyn Tanner threw a no-hitter to lead Warriors softball past Grandview 17-0 on the road Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Tanner picked up the win by allowing zero hits and zero runs over three innings, striking out seven and walking one.
The Warriors offense did most of its scoring in an eight-run inning in the third with Tanner, junior Deyton Odneal, senior Karli West, senior Aidan Robinson, junior Haven Gann and K Chapman all earning RBIs.
Robinson led the team in hits by going 2-for-3 at the plate and in plays with seven in the field. The team had three players steal at least two bases, led by Jilly Guiot with three.
The Warriors improved to 6-2 on the season, winning their last four games by a combined 60-7 run margin.
