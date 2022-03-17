SMITHVILLE — The new season for Smithville opens this week as the team looks to go deeper into the playoffs. Last year, the Warriors fell in the Class 5 State Quarterfinals to end the year, but with a strong defense and capable batting, this team looks poised for another good season.

The Warriors showcased their potential by competing in a jamboree in Excelsior Springs on Tuesday, March 15. Head coach Josh Speer was pleased with his team’s attention to detail and the amount of kids that wanted to play on the Smithville team this year.

“During out tryout process, we had 72 kids try out and we were able to keep 52 for three teams,” Speer said. “It’s a real good group of kids. We are excited with the guys that we got. They are not just good baseball players, but good kids too.”

Smithville’s defense was on full display in their two shortened games against Excelsior Springs and Belton. Strong players from Ryker Edwards in center field to Andrew Hedgecorth at shortstop, this group can cover a lot of territory if the ball is put into play.

“I love our defense that has been a strength of ours for five or six years,” Speer said. “We have a chance of having one of the best defensive groups that we have had.”

In the batter’s box, Smithville has a lot to proud of as the team was aggressive and able to hit to all sides of the field. The Warriors will look to keep the momentum going into their first game after successful at-bats during the jamboree.

“We have been swinging the bats pretty well,” Speer said. “I have been very pleased with our approach at the plate and our aggressiveness with hitting the ball hard.”

The Warriors open their season at the Metro Leadoff at Creekside Park on Friday, March 18. Smithville will take on Lee’s Summit West in the opening game of the season at a highly competitive tournament.

“That’s our motto, we will play anyone, anywhere,” Speer said. “We play all of the big dogs so we are prepared for late in the season during postseason time.”