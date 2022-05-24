LEE’S SUMMIT — Liberty will be sending athletes from 13 events to the Class 5 State Championship after qualifying in the Class 5 Sectional 4 Championship. The sectional meet was held at Lee’s Summit North on Saturday, May 21. The top four in each event qualified for state.
On the girl’s side, the distance squad competed well as the 4x800 team of Natalie Hill, Cambell Grosdidier, Milana Montuori and Olivia O’Reilly finished in second place with a time of 10:03. In the 1600 meter run, Ella Brown finished in fourth place with a time of 5:29. Britta Foust’s performance in the 3200-meter run puts her in the state championship after crossing the line in 11:46.
Lauren Flickinger, Montuori, O’Reilly and Hill qualified in the 4x400 relay after finishing in third place with a time of 4:11.92.
In high jump, Madi Corf won the event by clearing 5 feet 5 3/4 inches. Corf is in her best jumping form of the season as she won districts last week by marking 5 feet 6 1/2 inches.
5-6 repeat! @CorfMadi #punchthatticket #statebound pic.twitter.com/gUUo4dKrnE— Coach Wiley Meade (@Coach_Meade) May 21, 2022
Hill snagged second place in the triple jump as she finished with a jump of 35 feet 2 inches. Her qualifying jump was only moments before running in the 4x800, where she proved to be a team player for the Blue Jays.
Rachel Homoly won pole vault by reaching the 13 feet 6 1/4 inches mark. She was close to making 14 feet, which has never been accomplished in the history of Missouri pole vault.
Rachel (@RHomoly) was THIS close to clearing 14 feet!!!She claims the Sectional title! pic.twitter.com/o17GCX5COp— Liam (@liamkeating7) May 21, 2022
It was a third-place finish for Morgan Cannon as she ended with a javelin throw of 127 feet 8 inches. In shot put, Jocelyn Renfro ended in fourth place qualifying her for state with a throw of 36 feet 8 1/2 inches.
On the boy’s team, Truman Hare dominated the 200-meter dash by winning with a team of 21.69. He was .17 seconds faster than the competition in the race.
Myles Thornburg’s season will continue as he qualified for the state championship in the 3200-meter run. He finished in third place with a time of 9:44 to make the season finale.
The 4x200 relay team of Dominic Revels, Caden Dennis, Anthony Wenson and Hare ended in second place in the event. The squad finished with a time of 1:28.79. In the 4x800 relay, Evan McWhorter, Luke Manis, Reagan Mania and Thornburg crossed the finish line in fourth place with 8:10.
These athletes will participate in the Class 5 State Championship at Jefferson City High School on Friday and Saturday, May 27 and 28.
