Courier-Tribune’s All-Area Teams were selected by sports writer Mac Moore based on his opinions from covering the teams and using insights provided by area coaches when available.
Athlete of the Year: Ethan Lee, Liberty North
Lee turned the Missouri Class 5 state track meet into his own coronation ceremony. The junior middle and long distance runner won four state crowns, two in individual races and two in relay events to lead the Eagles boys to a fifth-place finish as a team. He won the 800 meter, 1600 meter, 4x400-meter relay and 4x800-meter relay events.
Coach of the Year: Scott Crall, Kearney
Crall helped his Bulldogs boys team navigate a season where both the freshman and sophomore classes would be experiencing high school track competition for the first time. His group turned adversity into an all-time performance for the program as Kearney boys finished runner-up in Class 4.
First-team selections
Luis Perez, Liberty North
Perez joined Lee in each of his races, helping win gold medals in the relay events. He also took fifth in the 800-meter run. The senior took 14th in the 1600 meter at state, but he took fourth in the event at the Trials of Miles Kansas City qualifier on May 1 with his PR of 4:19.85. Perez took runner-up behind Lee in the 800 meter and 1600 meter events for each of the conference, district and sectional meets.
Truman Hare, Liberty
Hare finished runner-up in the 200-meter dash and in the 4x400-meter relay event with junior Caden Dennis, senior Elvin Binagi and sophomore Jack Carbajal. Hare rounded out his performance with a third-place finish in the 100-meter dash. Hare won the conference, district and sectional titles for the 100-meter and 200-meter events.
Logan Arellano, Kearney
Arellano picked up the state title as the anchor for the Bulldogs in the 4x400-meter relay with senior Kyle Hofer, sophomore Kyler Chappell and sophomore Joe Marshall to close out the Missouri Class 4 state meet. He also took runner-up in the 400 meter and finished third in the 4x800-meter relay with Hofer, Chappell and senior Carter Woods.
Javion Byers, Liberty
Byers finished runner-up in the high jump by clearing 1.98 meters, which actually tied the state champion’s mark with the event being decided based on number of faults. Byers won the conference, district and sectional titles in the event. He also took third in the long jump at conference and districts before narrowly missing state with a fifth-place finish at sectionals.
Rhett Foster, Smithville
Foster took runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.01 at state. He earned a second medal as his 4x200-meter relay team, along with senior Ty Chapman, freshman Jet Coleman and junior Noah Riecker, took third with a time of 1:32.05. Foster won the conference, district and sectional titles for the 300-meter hurdles and won the sectional title for the 110-meter hurdles.
Luke Noland, Kearney
Noland took home two runner-up finishes at state. He finished second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.74 and earned second in the long jump with a wind-assisted leap of 7.01 meters. He also earned a sixth-place medal as part of Kearney’s 4x200-meter relay team.
K.J. Smith, Kearney
Smith earned runner-up at state in the discus by setting his PR with a throw of 51.94 meters, the second time he’s cleared 50 meters in the final three meets of the season. Smith finished as the conference, district and sectionals champion in discus.
Cade Gardner, Liberty North
Gardner earned two state titles as a part of the 4x400 and 4x800-meter relay teams with Lee and Perez. The two teams each won with first-team high school track athletes in sophomore Grayson Tapp in the 4x800 and senior Elias Ealey in the 4x400.
Caden Dennis, Liberty
Dennis joined Hare in two of his medal events, including the second-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay. Dennis also took seventh in the 200-meter dash as he set his PR of 22.15. Dennis took runner-up behind Hare in the 200 meter at districts and conference, as well as in the 100 meter at districts.
Dante Cox, Smithville
Cox took fourth place in the high jump at state as he cleared 1.96 meters. The senior has cleared at least 1.95 meters in seven of his last eight meets. He won the conference title in high jump before taking runner-up at districts and sectionals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.