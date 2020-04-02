Eagles' Hoss commits to run track at Army

LIBERTY — Liberty North senior sprinter Austen Hoss announced he has committed to run track at the U.S. Army military academy.
Hoss set his 200-meter personal record last year with 22 seconds to earn second place at state sectionals before winning an eighth-place medal at the state tournament. He also set his PR for the 100 meter in a third-place finish at Liberty North Invitational. He earned fourth in the event at the conference meet.
Committed! Go Army! pic.twitter.com/pUOJgoMaHE— Austen Hoss (@austenhoss1) March 30, 2020
Hoss thanked his family, coaches and teammates in a tweet about his decision.
“I could not have done it without you all,” he wrote. “With that being said, I am honored to announce I am continuing my academic and track careers at the United States Military Academy at West Point. Go Army!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.