Eagles track teams win Park Hill Invitational

LIBERTY — Liberty North boys and girls track teams won the Park Hill Invite Thursday, April 29 at Park Hill High School.
The Eagles boys scored 172.5 points to finish well ahead of runner-up Staley at 131 points. The girls also won with a sizable margin of 175 points to Grain Valley’s 139.83 points.
Boys
Senior Weston Edwards won the pole vault by clearing 4.42 meters to remain undefeated in the event through seven meets this season. The Eagles earned another gold in the 4x400-meter relay with freshman Collin Kleinhen, senior Cade Gardner, sophomore Grayson Tapp and senior Elias Ealey running a 3:29.73.
Gardner and Ealey earned a runner-up finish in the 4x200 relay along with sophomore Samuel Brown and junior Dell Rice while Kleinhen earned runner-up in the 4x800 relay along with freshman Kaden Kleinhen, sophomore Jorge Perez and senior Dylan Duncan.
Gardner and Tapp would also earn runner-ups as individuals. Gardner took second in the 200-meter dash with his time of 22.90 and Tapp took second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:01.08.
Freshman Sage Wilde and senior Isaac Langford joined them as second-place finishers. Wilde earned his in the 3200 meter with a time of 9:54.40 while Langford placed second in the 300-meter hurdles with his time of 42.16.
Ealey and Wilde picked up third-place medals as well. Ealey finished third in the 200 meter with a time of 50.81 while Wilde took third place in the 1600 meter with a time of 4:38.14. Senior Ian Bollinger also picked up third place in the triple jump, leaping 12.69 meters in his first attempt at the event this season.
Sophomore Eric Henkel and junior Benjamin Pritchett rounded out the medal winners for the Eagles boys team. Henkel earned his in the high jump with 1.77 meters while Pritchett earned his in the pole vault by clearing 3.66 meters.
Girls
Senior Brooke Ware, junior Lily Bremer, junior Kayley Lenger and senior Elaina Gorton each won an individual event for the girls team.
Ware won the 800-meter race for the only individual gold medal outside of field events, finishing with a time of 2:27.98.
Gorton continues to reset the school record book for shot put, breaking her own record with a throw of 11.9 meters.
Lenger set her personal record in the javelin with a throw of 41.89 meters as she continued her undefeated streak of five wins in that event this season. Bremer earned first in the high jump by clearing 1.52 meters.
The 4x100-meter relay team of junior Rebecca Hall, sophomore Addie Kimmerle, sophomore Jaydn Bauer and senior Jane Watts took first with a time of 51.82.
Junior Kayleigh Doepker, senior Rachel Spainhour and senior Kaitlin Peek continued the strong efforts in field events with each earning second-place finishes.
Doepker cleared 1.47 meters in the high jump while Spainhour set her PR in the long jump with a leap of 4.93 meters. Peek earned runner-up in the discus with her throw of 36.33 meters.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Nevaeh Goodwin, Ware, Watts and senior Alana Gatzemeyer placed second with a time of 4:16.78.
Watts and sophomore Abby Hedges rounded out the individual medal winners with third-place finishes. Watts finished the 100 meter with a time of 13.01. Hedges finished the 800 meter with a time of 2:32.46.
Hedges earned another third-place finish as part of the 4x800-meter relay team along with freshman Jayden Johnson, sophomore Sydney Huxford and sophomore Shelby Harris with a time of 10:23.90.
