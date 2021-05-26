Jays boys track edges out Eagles in sectionals

LIBERTY — The Liberty boys track and field team put on a repeat performance as the Jays won sectionals by beating crosstown rival Liberty North by just 2 points.
The Jays scored 102 points at the Missouri Class 5 Section 4 meet Friday, May 21 at Liberty North High School. The team advanced state qualifiers in 12 events, winning sectional titles in four of those events.
Liberty junior Truman Hare led the way as he took first in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash while also taking gold as the anchor in the 4x200-meter relay.
Hare finished the 100 meter with a time of 11.37 seconds and the 200 meter with a time of 21.98. Hare delivered a little bit of payback against third-place Erick Hill of Rockhurst, the only person to beat him in 100-meter this April. He also edged out runner-up Logan Pratt of Grain Valley, who is tied with Hare for the best 100-meter time in Class 5 this season at 10.72 seconds.
Hare remains undefeated in the 200 meter as he cleared 22 seconds for the fifth straight event. He currently holds the second best 200-meter time, 21.55 seconds, in the state of Missouri as he trails Class 2 runner Issam Asinga of Principia High School by a hundredth of a second.
Junior Caden Dennis finished runner-up in the 200 with a time of 22.32.
Hare, Dennis, sophomore Jack Carbajal and senior Elvin Binagi put together a time of 1:28.48 in the 4x200-meter relay to take first, finishing nearly a full second ahead of runner-up Grain Valley. The same group took third in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:22.30.
Senior Javion Byers rounded out the sectional event winners by taking first in the high jump. Byers cleared 1.91 meters to win the event for the eighth time this season. He also set his personal record for the long jump, but narrowly missed qualifying for state with his fifth-place finish.
Seniors Owen Carrillo and Matthew Henning gave the Jays two runner-ups in throwing events. Carrillo set his PR with 49.05 meters in the discus as he took second in his third straight postseason event. Henning repeated his second-place finish from districts in shot put with his throw of 16.97 meters.
Junior Luke Manis, sophomore Myles Thornburg, freshman Evan McWhorter and senior Brady Maher took second in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 8:14.42.
Senior Clay Carbajal took third in the javelin as he set his PR with a throw of 48.54 meters.
Maher took fourth in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:26.63. Thornburg took fourth in the 3200 meter with a time of 9:45.58.
Liberty North boys
The Eagles boys were just two points away from winning a postseason event for the second straight week.
They settled for runner-up as they finished 2 points behind their rival for the second straight postseason event, but the team still racked up four sectional event titles and 11 state qualifiers.
Junior Ethan Lee took part in all of the first-place finishes, winning two as an individual and two on relay teams.
Lee remains undefeated in the 800-meter and 1600-meter races, finishing with times of 1:56.20 and 4:24.41 respectively. Senior Luis Perez placed second in both of those races with times of 1:56.90 and 4:24.87.
Lee and Perez proved they were the dynamic duo as the teamed up in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays as well. The tandem were joined by seniors Elias Ealey and Cade Gardener for a time of 3:19.65 in the 4x400. The same group, with sophomore Grayson Tapp swapped for Ealey, finished the 4x800 with a time of 8:07.40.
Freshman Sage Wilde took third in the 3200-meter run with a time of 9:44.48.
Senior Ian Bollinger took third in the high jump by setting his PR when he cleared 1.87 meters. Senior Weston Edwards took third in the pole vault by clearing 4.14 meters. Junior Benjamin Pritchett improved his PR from 3.85 meters to 4 meters to take fourth and join Edwards at state.
Ealey rounded out the state qualifiers by taking fourth in the 400 meter.
Liberty girls
The Jays girls advanced six competitors to state, including one sectional champion, as the team took fifth at sectionals with 59 points, landing behind Blue Springs (115), Lee’s Summit West (89), Park Hill (80) and Grain Valley (60).
Sophomore Rachel Homoly has still never lost a pole vault event at the high school level. Homoly cleared 3.95 meters as she took first for the eighth time during her first year competing for the Blue Jays.
Her mark at sectionals is a tenth of a meter ahead of the next best result in the state of Missouri this season, and her PR of 4.15 meters is just outside of the top 10 nationally.
Junior Grayce Kilkenny set her PR in the 3200-meter for the second straight event as she took runner-up at sectionals with a time of 11:39.13.
Junior Madison Corf took runner-up in the high jump by clearing 1.61 meters.
Junior Olivia O’Reilly took third in the 800-meter race with a time of 2:23.65.
Sophomore Natalie Hill took third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.33, setting her PR. She also set her PR in the triple jump as she took fourth with a leap of 10.75 meters.
Liberty North girls
Liberty North landed one spot behind the Blue Jays, scoring 54 points to take fifth. The Eagles advanced four competitors to state.
Juniors Kaitlyn Peek and Kayley Lenger took runner-up in throwing events. Peek finished second in the discus with a throw of 38.38 meters. Lenger took second in the javelin, losing in the event for the first time this season despite setting her PR with a throw of 42.32 meters.
Senior Elaina Gorton took fourth in the shot put with a throw of 11.9 meters, setting her new PR. Olivia Henkel took fourth in the high jump by clearing 1.57 meters.
All of the competitors who placed top four at sectionals will compete in the Missouri Class 5 track and field state meet Thursday, May 27 at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City.
