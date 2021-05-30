KEARNEY — The Kearney boys track team captured a 4x400-meter relay state title to clinch a runner-up finish as a team at the Missouri Class 4 track and field state championships Friday, May 28 at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City.
The boys and girls teams combined to win medals in 16 events with four competitors earning runner-up in their events.
Boys
The Kearney boys scored 57 team points, landing 7 points behind state champion Webb City. The Bulldogs found themselves in a three-way tie for second place entering the final event, the 4x400-meter relay.
Senior Kyle Hofer, junior Logan Arellano, sophomore Kyler Chappell and sophomore Joseph Marshall knew they were out of contention for the state crown, but those runners made sure they left little doubt at which team was leaving with the second-place trophy.
Arellano finished the final leg in 50.41 seconds to complete a first-place finish with a time of 3:29.18. The team's top finish in the final event gave them second place outright, improving the boys finish from 2019 when they took eighth.
Kearney earned medals in their other two relay races, including a third-place finish in the 4x800 meter with nearly the same group of runners, except for senior Carter Woods swapped out for Marshall. The group finished with a time of 8:16.31.
Marshall, junior Will Dolinar, freshman Brock Colhour and sophomore Luke Noland earned sixth-place in the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:32.45.
Noland gave the Bulldogs a standout performance in his individual performances as well, taking home two silver medals. He finished second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.74 and earned second in the long jump with a wind-assisted leap of 7.01 meters.
His long jump mark set his new PR and re-broke a school record he set in just his third high school jump. State was his fourth attempt as he’s only competed in the event during the postseason events.
Arellano gave Kearney another second-place medal for running events by finishing the 400-meter run with a time of 50.10. Hofer earned seventh in the race with a time of 51.77.
Junior K.J. Smith joined Noland and Arellano as runner-ups by taking second in the discus. Smith set his PR with a throw of 51.94 meters, the second time he’s cleared 50 meters in the last three events.
Sophomore Zachery Grace earned a fifth-place medal in discus as he also set his PR, landing a throw of 48.77 meters.
Junior John Timchak narrowly missed giving the Bulldogs boys another medalist. Timchak took ninth in the pole vault by clearing 3.81 meters.
Girls
The Kearney girls brought a moderately sized contingent to state that featured a handful of seasoned seniors and youthful sophomores. That mixture worked well enough to score 30 points and earn a ninth-place team finish.
Seniors Morgan Wood, Braelyn Rivera and Jillian Vaughn provided their young teammates solid role models to look up to this season. The trio combined to win seven state medals, including four for Wood.
Jadyn Barnes and Ava Lawless exemplified the effort of the trial-by-fire sophomores who refused to let the loss of their 2019 freshman campaigns slow them down. Barnes joined Wood in winning three top-four medals as a part of Kearney’s three state qualifying relay teams. Lawless earned two top-four medals along with narrowly missing a third.
Freshman Liela Murphy and junior Shelby Singleton ran with Wood and Barnes in the 4x400-meter relay as the team took third with a time of 4:10.36.
Junior Abigail Smith joined Wood, Barnes and Vaughn in the 4x800-meter relay. That group took fourth with a time of 9:50.83.
Wood and Barnes finished up the relay performances by running the 4x200 meter with Lawless and sophomore Abigail Stamper. The team finished fourth with a time of 1:47.13.
Wood completed her podium finishes with her sixth-place result in the 300-meter hurdles. She finished with a time of 47.70. Wood finally got her chance to run this event at state after missing out on the state bid by one spot during her freshman campaign.
Lawless gave her team its top finish in field events by taking third in the triple jump with a leap of 11.07 meters. She nearly took home a medal in the 100-meter hurdles, but settled for ninth as she ran 15.72. That event turned out to be fairly historic as MSHSAA officials at the meet decided to flip the direction of the event to avoid running against 4.2 mile per hour winds.
Rivera finished up her Kearney career with two medals in throwing events. She took fifth in the discus by setting her PR with a throw of 36.55 meters. Her first couple throws put her 11th after getting 31.04 meters and a scratch, but her third throw moved her near the top of the leaderboard.
Rivera followed up with an eighth-place showing in the shot put with a throw of 10.51 meters.
Barnes rounded out the team’s state performances by taking 10th place in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.13.
