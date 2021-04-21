Kearney boys track takes 1st, girls 2nd at Winnetonka Invitational

KEARNEY — Kearney boys track and field took first at the Winnetonka Invitational while the girls team took second on Thursday, April 15 at Winnetonka High School.
The boys finished with 156 points to finish well ahead of second-place Oak Park at 97 points and third-place Park Hill South at 94.
Junior Will Dolinar took first in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. He set his personal record in both events for the second straight meet after also doing so in the Kearney Invitational on April 9. He finished the 100 with a time of 11.42 and the 200 with a time of 23.31.
Senior Kyle Hofer and sophomore Kyler Chappell also set their PRs in events during the meet.
Hofer took first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.37. Chappell won the 800 with a time of 2:04.25.
Junior KJ Smith was not able to eclipse his PR of 48.25 meters in the discus from the Kearney throwers meet on April 12, but his throw of 47.57 meters also earned him first place. Smith also took third in the shot put with his throw of 14.16 meters.
Kearney rounded out its event wins with first-place finishes in the 4x200- and 4x400-meter relays. Dolinar, freshman Brock Colhour, Joseph Marshall and sophomore Luke Noland ran the 4x200 with a time of 1:32.80. Hofer, Marshall, Jake Gregory and Chappell ran the 4x400 with a time of 3:33.89.
The 4x800 team of Chappell, Marshall, Hofer and senior Carter Woods took second with a time of 8:25.77.
Colhour took runner-up in the 200 behind Dolinar while Woods did the same in the 800 finishing behind Chappell. Colhour had a time of 23.67. Woods completed his event in 2:04.97.
Sophomore Zachery Grace took second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.39. John Timchak placed second in the pole vault by clearing 3.5 meters to set his PR.
Norland took third in the 300 hurdles with his time of 42.18.
Kearney girls ended up in second place with 121 points, behind St. Teresa’s Academy at 158 points.
Sophomore Jadyn Barnes won the 800-meter during her first high school attempt at the event, finishing with a time of 2:30.45. Sophomore Ava Lawless set her PR in the triple jump with her leap of 10.68 meters.
Senior Morgan Wood took second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.87 while freshman Gracie Bomar took second in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:35.51.
Sophomore Abby Elam took third in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:35.90 while freshman Liela Murphy finished third in the 400 with her time of 1:06.12.
The 2x200, 2x400 and 2x800 relay teams for Kearney each took second place. Wood, senior Lillie Filger, junior Shelby Singleton and Barnes finished the 2x200 with a time of 1:50.61. Barnes, Wood, Singleton and Elam finished the 2x400 with a time of 4:22.53. Senior Kenzi Hoffman, Murphy, junior Abby Smith and senior Jillian Vaughn earned a time of 10:28.42 in the 4x800.
Smithville
The Smithville boys took third place at the Winnetonka Invitational with a score of 80 points, staying in front of fourth-place St. Joe Central at 77.
Rhett Foster set his PR in two events as he won the 110 and 300 hurdles. Foster set a time of 15.35 in the 110 and 40.47 in the 300.
Sophomore Jayce Farrell earned two second-place finishes while senior Dante Cox took second in the high jump by clearing 1.97 meters. Farrell earned a mark of 47.06 meters in the discus and 15.64 meters in the shot put to earn his runner-up finishes.
Junior Noah Riecker took third in the 200 meter with his time of 23.69.
The 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams for Smithville each took third. Riecker, Jet Coleman, Ty Chapman and Foster finished the 4x200 with a time of 1:34.39. Riecker, Jake Farrar, Coleman and Chapman completed the 4x400 with a time of 3:43.20.
Seniors Lily Cutler and Alexa Ball gave the Warriors girls team their only two first-place marks at the event.
Cutler finished the 1600 meter with a time of 5:27.58. She also took third in the 3200 meter with her time of 12:13.90. Ball won the javelin event with a throw of 20.82 meters.
Junior Kali Brown finished second in the discus by setting her PR with a throw of 35.99 meters. Junior Jillian Guiot earned runner-up in the javelin behind her teammate Ball, throwing 27.7 meters.
