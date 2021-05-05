KEARNEY — Kearney boys track and field team showed that the spring season missed in 2020 did not slow them down as the Bulldogs won a fifth consecutive conference title.
The Kearney boys scored 178 points to finish first at the Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference Blue Division track meet Friday, April 30 at Grandview High School. The team left little doubt as they finished well ahead of runner-up Platte County’s 127 points.
The Bulldogs earned eight individual conference titles and won two relay races at the event.
Sophomore Kyler Chappell and senior Kyle Hofer earned the most overall conference titles with three, with both participating in the winning 4x400-meter and 4x800-meter relay teams. Chappell won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:03.87 while Hofer won the 400 meter with a time of 51.89.
Sophomore Joseph Marshall and junior Jake Gregory joined them on the 4x400 which finished with a time of 3:31.77 to edge out the Ruskin team by half a second. Seniors Carter Woods and Reed Beyeler were on the 4x800, finishing with a time of 8:36.81 to beat runner-up Platte County by nearly 11 seconds.
Sophomore Luke Noland took home the most individual hardware as he won two individual events and took runner-up in another. Noland won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.24 and the long jump with a leap of 6.85 meters. He also took second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.48.
Will Dolinar, KJ Smith, John Timchak and Zachery Grace rounded out the list of individual conference champions.
Smith won the discus with a throw of 49.1 meters. He also took second in the shot put with a throw of 14.94 meters. Grace won the javelin with a throw of 45.24 meters to set his new personal record while also taking third in both the discus and the shot put.
Dolinar won the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.33. Timchak won the pole vault by clearing 3.81 meters.
The Bulldogs boys had four other third-place finishers with Marshall in 400 meter, Woods in the 800 meter, sophomore Jace Vaughn in the 1600 meter and junior Adam Hoffman in the javelin.
Kearney girls took second at the conference meet, scoring 135 points to finish 10 points behind the conference champions, Platte County.
Senior Braelyn Rivera and sophomore Ava Lawless won individual conference titles.
Rivera won the shot put with a throw of 11.01 meters. She also took third in the discus with a throw of 33.92 meters, setting her new personal record.
Lawless won the triple jump with a leap of 10.69 meters. Lawless also took second in the 100-meter hurdles with her time of 16.65 and finished third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 49.80.
Lawless was also part of a 4x200-meter relay team, along with sophomore Jadyn Barnes, sophomore Abigail Stamper and senior Morgan Wood, which took second with a time of 1:48.26 to finish half a second behind first-place Platte County.
Woods got another second place on the 4x400 team, which finished with a time of 4:15.27 and included Barnes, freshman Liela Murphy and junior Shelby Singleton. Woods also earned second place in the 300-meter hurdles with her time of 47.48.
Sophomore Abby Elam gave Kearney another second place finish with her time of 12:19.01 in the 3200-meter run.
The Bulldogs girls earned five more third-place finishes with Barnes in the 200 meter, junior Abigail Smith in the 800 meter, freshman Gracie Bomar in the 1600 meter, junior Andra Schreiber in the high jump and Elizabeth Shaw in the pole vault.
Smithville
The Warriors girls finished in third place with a score of 102 points while the boys finished in fourth with 82 points behind third-place Grandview at 107 points.
Lily Cutler earned two conference titles by winning the 800-meter run with a time of 1:04.15 and the 1600 meter with a time of 5:37.67.
Senior Olivia Littleton won the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:06.57. She also finished less than two seconds behind Cutler in the 1600-meter to earn runner-up.
Junior Kali Brown won the discus with a throw of 36.3 meters to set her personal record while senior Alexa Ball won the javelin with a throw of 34 meters. Senior Makaela Carr earned runner-up in the discus with a throw of 34.44 meters while junior Jillian Guiot took second in the javelin with a throw of 29.12 meters.
Senior Emma Chevalier rounded out the girls top-three finishers with her time of 28.43 in the 200 meter.
Junior Rhett Foster, senior Dante Cox and sophomore Jayce Farrell won conference titles on the boys side.
Foster won the 300-meter hurdles with his time of 39.73. He also finished runner-up in the 110-meter hurdles with his time of 15.25.
Farrell won the shot put with a throw of 15.24 meters. He also took second in the discus with his throw of 44.53 meters.
Cox won the high jump by clearing 1.97 meters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.