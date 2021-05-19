KEARNEY — The Kearney boys won the Missouri Class 4 District 8 track and field championship Saturday, May 15 at Staley High School. Kearney’s girls team took runner-up in their field.
The Bulldogs piled up 207 points to significantly outpace runner-up Platte County’s 158.5 points. Smithville boys finished in third place with 130 points.
Kearney won district titles in seven individual events and two relay events.
Kearney boys
Sophomore Luke Noland took first in two events, the 110-meter hurdles and the long jump. Noland finished the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.22 and won the long jump with a leap of 6.62 meters. He also finished as the runner-up in the 300 hurdles with a time of 41.38.
Noland has only competed in the long jump one other time in his first high school season, winning the conference title during the Suburban Blue meet on April 30.
Senior Carter Woods won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:02.06, setting his personal record by nearly three seconds. Sophomore Kyle Chappell also set his PR as he earned runner-up with a time of 2:03.56.
Woods and Chappell were joined by sophomore Joseph Marshall and senior Kyle Hofer to take first in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 8:40.88. Junior Jake Gregory joined that group sans Woods for the 4x400-meter relay team that also finished first with its time of 3:30.29.
Junior Logan Arellano took first in the 400-meter run with a time of 50.10. Hofer took second in that race with a time of 51.43.
Junior John Timchak won the pole vault by clearing 3.5 meters. Junior KJ Smith took first in the discus with a throw of 50.19 meters while sophomore Zachery Grace earned runner-up with a throw of 44.93 meters.
Junior Adam Hoffman won the javelin with a throw of 47.20 meters. Grace earned the runner-up again with a throw of 44.06 meters.
Smith took third and Grace took fourth in the shot put.
Will Dolinar took runner-up in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.75. He also finished third in the 100 meter. Sophomore Jace Vaughn took second in the 1600 meter with a time of 4:43.69.
Kearney girls
The Bulldogs girls started to gain ground on rival Platte County late in the district meet, but ultimately settled for second place with 181.5 points to the Pirates’ 196.5. The team won six events, split evenly between individual and relay teams.
Kearney took first in the 4x100, 4x200, and 4x400 relays as they narrowly edged out Platte County.
Junior Shelby Flanigan, sophomore Elysia Hand, senior Lillie Filger and junior Shelby Singleton completed the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 50.97, edging out the Pirates team by a hundredth of a second.
Sophomore Jadyn Barnes, Filger, sophomore Ava Lawless and Singleton won the 4x200 with a time of 1:45.55 to beat Platte County again, this time by less than a second.
Barnes, freshman Liela Murphy, Singleton and sophomore Abigail Stamper took the 4x400 district title with a time of 4:09.30.
The Pirates picked up one relay victory in the 4x800 as Kearney’s group of Barnes, Murphy, senior Morgan Wood and senior Jillian Vaughn took runner-up with a time of 10:14.09.
Lawless earned another first except in the field, winning the triple jump with a leap of 11.13 meters to remain undefeated in the event. She crossed the 11-meter mark for the first time since the second meet of the season as she set her new PR. Lawless also took second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.28 and third in the 300-meter hurdles.
Barnes added to her relay success by taking first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.27. Hand will join her in the event at sectionals after taking fourth.
Senior Braelyn Rivera took first in the shot put with a throw of 10.75 meters. She earned runner-up in the discus by setting her PR with a throw of 34.16 meters.
Singleton earned runner-up in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.52. Filger took fourth in the event.
Freshman Heidi Adams finished second in the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:21.31. Sophomore Abby Elam finished one spot back with a time of 12:33.20.
Wood gave the Bulldogs another second-place finish with her time of 47.99 in the 300-meter hurdles.
Freshman Gracie Bomar finished third in the 1600-meter run while Elam took fourth. Freshman Abbi McQuerrey took third in the pole vault and Murphy placed third in the 400. Smith rounded out the section qualifiers by taking fourth in the 800 meter.
Smithville boys
The Warriors boys took third with a 130 points, well ahead of fourth-place Excelsior Springs at 70.5 points.
Smithville earned district titles in three events with junior Lucas Trotter winning the shot put, junior Rhett Foster winning the 300-meter hurdles and the 4x200-meter team taking first in their relay.
Trotter took first in the shot put with a throw of 14.97 meters, setting his PR and nearly reaching 15 meters after reaching 14 meters for the first time in his high school career during the Platte County Invitational on April 23. He also set his PR in the discus with a throw of 41.86 meters to earn fourth place.
Foster ran the 300 hurdles with a time of 39.89, breaking the 40-second mark for the second straight race. He set his PR with a time of 39.73 at the conference meet on April 30.
Foster, senior Ty Chapman, freshman Jet Coleman and junior Noah Riecker won the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:31.32. The time puts them in the top sixth of Class 4 in the event this season.
The same group, with sophomore Jacob Farrar swapped for Coleman, earned runner-up in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:31.79.
Foster earned another runner-up with his time of 15.57. Senior Dante Cox took second in the high jump by clearing 1.93 meters. Sophomore Jayce Farrell earned runner-up in the shot put with a throw of 14.88 meters. Farrell also took third in the discus with a throw of 43.87 meters.
The 4x800 relay team of sophomore Asa Kellner, junior Isaac Edson, junior Regan Dunn and senior Quintin Wilson took third in their event.
Coleman took third in the 200 meter while Wilson placed third in the 800 meter. Zachary Miller gave the Warriors another third-place finish with his results in the pole vault, setting his PR by clearing 3.2 meters.
Dunn earned a sectional bid in the 1600-meter run with a fourth-place finish.
Smithville girls
The Smithville girls scored a 142 points to finish third in their field. The team earned four first-place finishes at the meet.
Senior Lily Cutler delivered two of the district title wins as she took first in the 800-meter and 1600-meter runs. Cutler completed the 800 with a PR time of 2:20.56 and the 1600 with a time of 5:24.12.
Senior Riley Kochanowicz finished runner-up in the 800 with a time of 2:22.78 while Littleton took second in the 1600 with a time of 5:34.90. Littleton also took fourth in the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:33.50, well off of her season best 11:30.38.
Juniors Kali Brown and Jillian Guiot earned district titles in field events.
Brown took first in the discus by earning her PR with a throw of 37.36 meters. Senior Makaela Carr finished third with a throw of 32.54 meters.
Guiot took first in the javelin with a throw of 34.8 meters, setting her PR after spending the last six weeks trying to surpass the 30-meter mark for the third time this season. Senior Alexa Ball earned runner-up in the event with her throw of 34.47 meters.
Carr took second in the shot put with her throw of 10.51 meters, setting her PR for the third straight meet.
Freshmen Makayla Hopkins and Rylee Thompson rounded out the sectional qualifiers with their results in the jumping events. Hopkins took third in the long jump with a leap of 4.76 meters, setting her PR for the third straight meet. Thompson finished fourth in the high jump.
