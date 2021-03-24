Kearney track will lean on seniors heading into return of spring sports

KEARNEY — The Kearney track and field teams will rely on senior leadership to carry them in restart mode after spring sports were canceled last year due to COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bulldogs have a decent number of long-distance runners heading into the season with a little bit of steam after getting started during the cross country season in the fall. Seniors Reede Beyeler, Isaiah Skidmore and Carter Woods were part of the boys team that earned a state bid for the first time since 2011.
Other seniors expected to lead the boys team include Cade Overmeyer, Cade Brundage, Kyle Hofer, Alex Polson, Bergen Wentzel and Joe Ewer.
“It’s hard to really handpick who we expect to stand out,” Kearney boys head coach Scott Crall said. “You never know in track. … We expect Kearney Track and Field athletes to exceed coaches’ expectations and try to stand out at every meet.”
Senior Jillian Vaughn was right there with the boys runners at cross country state meet as she led the girls team.
Vaughn will be joined by Morgan Wood, Braelyn Rivera, Lillie Filger, Aggie Edwards, Kaitlin Brown, Kenzi Hoffman, Alle Grace and Erin Allwood as the senior leaders on the girls side.
Geoffrey Hutton, who will start his first season as the girls head coach a season later then he expected when he took the role, said all four classes will need to contribute to the team’s success.
Hutton said the team’s numbers are down from two seasons ago, so he’s looking for competitors up and down the roster to step up.
“We are seeing some really good potential in the first three weeks of workouts and we’re hoping it carries into the season strong.”
Some of those non-senior competitors include Andra Schreiber, Shelby Singleton and Abby Smith.
