LIBERTY — Ali Lund, a 2017 Liberty graduate and now a 2021 Tulsa University graduate, took second in javelin April 10 at the Wichita State Open meet with a throw of 45.01 meters. She won the javelin event at the KT Woodman Classic a week later with a throw of 45.05 meters.
Lund capped off her Golden Hurricane career by setting her personal record with a throw of 47.38 meters to take fourth at the American Athletic Conference Championships on May 14.
Her conference mark landed her in the record books with the second best throw, and three of the four best throws, in Tulsa women's track and field program history.
Lund graduated magna cum laude from the university in Oklahoma. She majored in biology pre-medicine with a minor in Spanish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.