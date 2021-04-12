LIBERTY — Liberty boys track and field wins its third meet in three tries while the girls pick up their first win of the season during the Jerry Crews Invitational Friday, April 9 at North Kansas City District Activities Complex.
Boys
Junior Truman Hare set his personal record in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash as he took first in both events. He finished the 100 in 10.80 and the 200 in 21.62. Junior Caden Dennis was close behind in both races, taking third in the 100 with a time of 11.14 and second in the 200 with a time of 22.42.
Senior Matthew Henning set his PR in shot put with his 16.42 meter throw to finish first.
Senior Brady Maher took first in the 1600-meter run with his time of 4:37.47. Senior Sam Savastino and junior Samuel Cleary took second and third in the 3200 meter. Savastino finished with a time of 9:59.14 while Cleary finished in 10:05.50.
Senior Javion Byers finished with a high jump of 1.96 meters to take first in that event. He also finished second in the triple jump with his leap of 12.29 meters. Senior Clay Carbajal earned the next best jumper performance with his third-place high jump mark of 1.77 meters.
Senior Owen Carrillo placed second in the discus with a throw of 41.03 meters. Carbajal took second in the javelin with a throw of 47.9 meters.
The 4x200-meter relay team of sophomore Jack Carbajal, Dennis, Elvin Binagi and Hare took first with a time of 1:30.35. The 4x800 team of junior Luke Manis, freshman Evan McWhorter, Maher and sophomore Myles Thornburg took second with a time of 8:25.56. The 4x400 team of Jack Carbajal, junior Carter Nickell, junior Reagan Manis and Thornburg took third with a time of 3:39.06.
The younger Carbajal took second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.92.
Girls
Sophomore pole vaulter Rachel Homoly continues to rewrite the Liberty history books. After breaking the school’s pole vault record in her first attempt with the Blue Jays, Homoly reset the record by clearing 4.15 meters. She is now ranked fourth in the nation among high schoolers.
Sophomore Britta Foust, junior Olivia O’Reilly and junior Madison Corf joined Homoly and two relay teams as event winners during the event.
Foust won the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:34.45 while junior Grayce Kilkenny finished third with a time of 5:42.79. Foust also took first in the 4x800-meter relay along with Kilkenny, sophomore Ella Lawrence and O’Reilly.
O’Reilly finished the 800-meter run in 2:30.41 to take first. She picked up her third win in the 4x400-meter relay with junior Lauren Flickinger, sophomore Paige Robinson and sophomore Natalie Hill.
Corf took first in the high jump with a leap of 1.55 meters. Hill took second in the triple jump with a 10.18-meter mark. Junior Amber Avery finished second in the javelin with a throw of 29.92 meters while junior Alyssa Richmond earned second for the discus with a throw of 34.22 meters.
Junior Terraye Elise Watkins took second in the 400 meter with a time of 1:08.20. Junior Sasha Hough finished second in the 800 meter with a time of 2:30.41. Junior Amanda Seggerman earned second in the 3200 meter with a time of 12:29.69 while junior Hailey Nelson placed third with a time of 12:34.30.
Homoly, Kilkenny and Kallie Shannon also earned third-place medals. Homoly did so in the 200 meter with her time of 27.20. Kilkenny finished the 1600 in 5:42.79. Shannon finished the 100-meter hurdles in 17.38.
