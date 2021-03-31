LIBERTY — Liberty boys track team earned the top spot at the Ron Ives Invitational Friday, March 26 at Liberty High School while both Liberty North teams finished in the top three.
Boys
Liberty boys took first with 123 points while Liberty North finished second with 117 points.
Senior Javion Byers took first place in the high jump and the long jump for Liberty. His high jump was 1.92 meters while his long jump was 6.45 meters.
Senior Matthew Henning gave the Jays another first place in field events with his 16.03 meters in the shot put. Senior Clay Carbajal earned second in the javelin with a 45.3-meter throw while Ryan Hale was behind him in third at 41.78 meters.
Junior Truman Hare earned Liberty’s only first place on the track, taking the top spot in the 200-meter dash with his time of 22.64. Junior Caden Dennis finished third in that race with a time of 22.82. Those two were both close together at the front of the 100 meter, with Hare getting second at 11.44 and Dennis third at 11.53.
Senior Brady Maher finished second in the 800 meter. Sophomore Myles Thornburg took fifth in the 1600 while junior Samuel Cleary did the same in the 3200.
Liberty’s 4x200 and 4x800 relay teams took third at the event. The 4x400 team took fifth.
Liberty North boys earned a few top spots and set a few school records.
Junior Ethan Lee set the school record in the 1600 meter by finishing with a time of 4:20.76. Luis Perez finished third in that event with a time of 4:27.93.
Senior Weston Edwards cleared 14’6” in the pole vault, breaking the school record that was held by his brother Drew Edwards at 14’0”.
Senior Elias Ealey finished in the top spot during the 400-meter dash, finishing with a time of 51.38. Senior Cade Gardner took third in that event with a time of 52.05.
Sage Wilde set the freshman record in the 3200-meter run with a time of 9:49.94 as he finished in first place. Sophomore Eric Henkel took second in the high jump with a leap of 1.82 meters.
The 4x400-meter relay took first place while 4x100 and 4x200 finished second and the 4x800 team took fourth.
Girls
Liberty North girls finished third with a score of 114 points while Lee’s Summit West took first with 136.5 points and Blue Springs took second with 121.5 points. Liberty girls finished in sixth place with 76.5 points.
Senior Olivia Henkel sets the school record for high jump at 5’6” as she took first place.
Senior Elaina Gorton placed second in the shot put with a throw of 11.36 meters. Senior Kaitlin Peek earned fourth place with a throw of 10.41 meters. Peek also earned second in the discus with a throw of 35 meters.
Senior Rachel Spainhour took second in the triple jump with a leap of 9.81 meters. Jane Watts took second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.29 and in the 200 meter with a time of 27.01.
Sophomore Shelby Harris took third in the 300-meter hurdles while sophomore Bailey Garrison finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles.
The 4x200-meter relay team took second while the 4x100 and 4x800 teams took third.
Liberty sophomore Rachel Homoly achieved the rare feat of setting a Liberty school record in her first outing for the team by clearing 13’2” in the pole vault. Adding to the rare achievement, it’s also not even her PR. Homoly already owns the Missouri all-time pole vault record of 13’4.5” as a freshman during the indoor season.
Junior Amber Avery took second in the javelin with a throw of 32.18 meters. Junior Alyssa Richmond earned third in the discus with a throw of 34.1 meters. Kallie Shannon finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles. Sophomore Natalie Hill landed fifth in the triple jump at 9.54 meters.
