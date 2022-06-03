Two Liberty North alums will represent their colleges at the NCAA Division I National Championship. Class of 2018 Ava Curry and class of 2020 Braden Presser will head to the newly-renovated Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon to compete for a title.
Curry qualified for the javelin competition out of the NCAA West Prelims representing the University of Missouri. She finished in the final spot of qualification as the top 12 athletes from the region move on to the national championship. Her throw of 165 feet 3 inches came in her first attempt of the competition. This will be her first trip to the final round in her Mizzou career.
Presser moved on to the final round of javelin out of the NCAA East Prelims as he competes for the Naval Academy. He finished in sixth place in his region with the top 12 athletes moving to the national championship. Presser’s throw of 236 feet 9 inches moved him into the third best javelin thrower in Navy history.
Presser is seeded eighth out of 24 javelin throwers at the national national championship. He will compete for the title in Eugene on Wednesday, June 8 at 7:45 p.m.
For Curry, she is seeded 23rd out of 24 athletes, but she is only a meter away from a top 15 finish. She will compete at the national title on Thursday, June 9 at 8:45 p.m.
