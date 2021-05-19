LIBERTY — Liberty North girls won the Missouri Class 5 District 8 track and field championship Saturday, May 15 at Liberty North High School.
The Eagles ran away with the meet as they racked up 150 points, well ahead of runner-up Liberty at 124 points and third-place Park Hill at 122 points.
The Eagles had two individuals and one relay team win district titles in single events.
Both individual district champions were in throwing events as senior Kaitlin Peek won the discus and junior Kayley Lenger won the javelin.
Peek took first in the discus with a throw of 38.3 meters. She described her recent performances of sub-37 meters as “a slump” after she set her PR with a 40.44-meter throw at the Falcon Relays on April 2. That throw is currently third best in the state this season.
Lenger continued her undefeated streak in the javelin this season, winning with a throw of 37.31 meters.
Two Eagles finished as runner-ups in field events. Senior Elaina Gorton took second in the shot put with a throw of 11.88 meters, just shy of her 11.9 meter PR from the Park Hill Invite on April 29. Senior Olivia Henkel finished second in the high jump by clearing 1.6 meters.
The 4x400-meter relay team of freshman Nevaeh Goodwin, senior Brooke Ware, senior Jane Watts and senior Alana Gatzemeyer took first with a time of 4:09.33.
The 4x800-meter relay team of sophomore Isabella Howard, sophomore Sydney Huxford, sophomore Abby Hedges and freshman Jayden Johnson finished as runner-ups with a time of 11:02.89.
Watts, sophomore Addie Kimmerle and sophomore Kylie Chester earned two sectional bids for third-place finishes in the 4x100 relay with junior Rebecca Hall and in the 4x200 relay with junior Ashi Jose.
The Eagles had third-place finishes from the following: Goodwin, 400 meter; Hedges, 800 meter; Johnson, 1600 meter; junior Isabel Zimmerman, high jump.
Senior Rachel Spainhour advanced to sectionals in the long jump and triple jump with fourth-place finishes, as did Gatzemeyer in the 400 meter and freshman Marissa Roberts in the 3200 meter.
Liberty girls
The Blue Jays girls took second on the strength of five district championships in four individual events and one relay event.
Junior Grayce Kilkenny took first in the 3200-meter run while junior Olivia O’Reilly won the 800-meter. Kilkenny also finished as runner-up in the 1600 meter with her time of 5:31.33.
Kilkenny left little doubt in the 3200 meter as her time of 11:39.80 put her more than 16 seconds ahead of the runner-up. The crowd received a little more suspense in watching O’Reilly’s finish. The result even left the winner surprised.
O’Reilly set a blistering pace that gave her a significant lead heading into the final 100 meters. She resembled a race car that chose to finish the race on empty rather than refuel, having just enough to set her PR at 2:22.71 and stay in front of second-place Ella Conklin of Park Hill by half of a second.
Junior Madison Corf won the high jump by clearing 1.62 meters for the second time this postseason. She has reached that mark four times this year, including when she set her PR of 1.63 meters in the final regular season meet.
Sophomore Rachel Homoly continued her streak of winning the pole vault in every high school meet in which she has competed. Homoly cleared 3.66 meters in the pole vault, which earned her the district title despite being her lowest mark of the season. She finished half of a meter behind her PR and half a meter ahead of the runner-up at districts.
Senior Anna Achille, sophomore Ella Lawrence, O’Reilly and sophomore Britta Foust won the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 10:45.79. O’Reilly earned third on the 4x400-meter relay team with sophomore Natalie Hill, junior Lauren Flickinger and sophomore Grace Goodwin.
Hill gave Liberty another runner-up finish with her time of 48.45 in the 300-meter hurdles. Hill also took third in the triple jump with a leap of 10.49 meters.
Sophomore Morgan Cannon took third in the javelin with a throw of 28.19 meters.
Three more Blue Jays earned sectional bids with fourth-place finishes, including senior Kallie Shannon in the 100-meter hurdles, junior Amber Avery in the pole vault and junior Alyssa Richmond in the discus.
The top four finishers for each event at districts will compete in the Missouri Class 5 Sectional 4 track meet Friday, May 21 at Liberty North High School. The top four finishers at sectionals will advance to the state meet Thursday, May 27 at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.