LIBERTY — Even though Matt Morrison is a relatively new face around the Liberty area, he has accomplished much in his little time in an Eagles’ uniform. On June 16, Morrison competed in the Nike Outdoor Nationals. The competition pits the best high school track and field athletes against one another.
Morrison moved to the area from Fresno, California this past winter. While he faced challenges changing schools and learning a new landscape, he said he appreciates the welcoming community. All of Morrison’s family resides in Missouri, which has made for an easier transition.
“The hardest part is not being around your childhood friends,” Morrison explained. “It is hard finding a friend group, but I want to take advantage of being able to compete in high school.”
He wants to take advantage of the javelin opportunities at Liberty North because in his home state of California, javelin is not recognized as a sanctioned event for high school competition.
Even though Morrison could not compete at the high school level previously, he learned the craft through his track and field club starting at 12 years old.
When Morrison went to practice for the first time around other javelin throwers that attended his same high school, he was in awe. It was a team he loved being around as it helped him become a better thrower.
“It was so cool being around all of these people that throw javelin,” he said. “Not many people threw javelin in California. I was so happy being at javelin practice because there were so many different training things that we did.”
With more specific exercises and practices, Morrison fell deeper in love with the sport. It was a love that culminated in an individual state championship in May.
After the state title, Morrison began gearing up for a trip Eugene, Oregon for the Nike Outdoor Nationals. He threw well enough to earn sixth place, the final spot on the podium making him an all-American.
Morrison’s second throw of 194 feet 10 inches earned him the spot by just 2 inches.
With his all-American status, it's clear a new personality in the sports has arrived from California. Morrison's accomplishments in the javelin on the national circuit along with the individual state title are a glimpse into his dedicated work ethic.
“I usually like to finish with my hand on the ground, but my back was not able to let me finish all the way through,” he said. “But, I wasn’t mad about my performance. To get on the podium and become an all-American was awesome.”
